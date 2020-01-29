Former Lincoln County volleyball coach indicted on theft charge

A former Lincoln County volleyball coach is facing a theft charge. Investigators say she took money from a school.

Misty Griffin has been indicted on the charge. She was the former Lincoln County girls' volleyball coach.

School officials say she was fired last year.

WKYT reported on the investigation in December of 2019.

Stanford police say an audit showed roughly $4,000 was missing.

Investigators say the money came from fundraisers for the Patriot volleyball team.

Griffin is expected to be arraigned at the end of February.