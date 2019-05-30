Former Madison County teacher accused of sending explicit photos to former student

A former Madison County teacher is behind bars after Kentucky State Police say he sent an explicit photo to a former student.

Arrest records show Jordan Chapman, who taught at Madison Southern from 2015-2018, sent multiple pictures and a video exposing his penis to a 17-year-old.

Chapman was no longer employed at Madison County Schools when troopers say he committed the crimes in December 2018.

WKYT is working to learn what Chapman's employment status was at the time of the alleged crime.

Chapman was arrested Wednesday and was released from the Madison County Detention Center on a $1,000 cash bond under the conditions that he can't contact the 17-year-old of the juvenile's home and school.