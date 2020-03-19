Former Mayor, current Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray has felt no symptoms while in self-quarantine

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise, we're seeing public figures announce their possible exposure and even testing for the virus.

Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday that because of an event he attended in Louisville, he was tested and the result was negative.

But it was at that same event where former Lexington mayor and current Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray came into contact with someone who later tested positive.

"I got a call last Sunday from the Louisville Health Department," Gray said.

After a series of questions, that phone call ended with a strong recommendation of two weeks of self-quarantine.

"I've experienced no symptoms and I've had no issues associated with an illness," Gray said. "I've just proceeded exactly the way we've all been encouraged to do by the governor and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

Gray says he wanted to model the behavior he hopes to see from anyone who comes in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Gray has been working from home, like countless others across the state, using all the technology he can to stay in contact with employees at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

While that comes with its own challenges, Gray says that pales in comparison to what other Kentuckians are facing right now.

"We really shouldn't be thinking about ourselves, especially if we're not showing any symptoms," Gray said. "What we need to be thinking about and sympathetic toward are those that might have lost their jobs."

Gray is advocating for cooperation and compassion while navigating this uncharted territory.

"There's no real playbook for this," Gray said. "Staying calm, avoiding panic, and being responsible are the things that we're all being asked to do."

Gray has not been tested for the virus. He said he does not want to take away from the limited supply of tests for those who are actually experiencing symptoms.

His final day of quarantine will be Saturday, March 21, and he plans to return to work after that.