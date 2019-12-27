Former Mayor of Somerset J.P. Wiles dies at 85

Former Somerset Mayor J.P. Wiles has died. He was 85 years old.

The City of Somerset said in a Facebook post that Wiles led the city honorably from 1999-2007.

“J.P. Wiles was always so kind and gracious. He led our city with a vision and vigor and always did what he felt was right.," said Mayor Alan Keck in a Facebook post. "Please join me in praying for his family and come Spring, play a round of golf in his honor, I know he’d look down on you with a smile."

Congressman Hal Rogers commented on Wiles' passing.

"J.P. Wiles was one of Somerset’s most cheerful mayors and one of my closest friends. He was by my side on the earliest campaign trails, a trusted partner on projects for our beloved hometown, and always the best teammate - both on the golf course and in business," wrote Rep. Rogers.

Wiles served in the U.S. Navy as a gunner on the U.S.S Fletcher during the Korean War, according to his obituary.

In honor and memory of Mayor Wiles, all flags will fly at half staff on city properties from Friday through the funeral.

Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 30. after 5:00 p.m. at East Somerset Baptist Church.

A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10:00 a.m. until noon before the funeral.

His funeral service will follow at East Somerset Baptist Church. Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery.

You can view his obituary here.