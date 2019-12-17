Former Miss Kentucky accused of sexting students pleads guilty

A little over a year after her arrest, a former middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky accused of sexting a former student entered a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon.

Ramsey Bearse, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct. It's a felony charge.

She faces the possibility of up to two years in prison and 50 years of probation.

According to the prosecution, Bearse would also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

Bearse used to teach at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes.

She is accused of sending a 15-year-old boy at least four topless photos between the dates of Aug. 18 and October 18 using the app Snapchat.

In the Kanawha County courtroom Tuesday, Bearse said at least one of those photos were meant for her husband.

Bearse will be sentenced on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. She will remain out on a $1,000 bond.