Former Miss Kentucky must undergo psych evaluation before sentencing in sexting case

A former middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky accused of sexting a former student must undergo a psychological evaluation.

WSAZ reports Ramsey Bearse's sentencing date has been pushed back.

She is accused of sending a 15-year-old boy at least four topless photos between the dates of Aug. 18 and October 18 using the app Snapchat.

In December 2019, Bearse, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

It's a felony charge and she faces the possibility of up to two years in prison and 50 years of probation.

Bearse would also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

The former Miss Kentucky used to teach at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes.