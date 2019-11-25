Former Miss USA and Kentucky native talks recovery and addiction

In 2006 much of Kentucky looked on as a small town girl walked away with the crown and title of Miss USA.

A few short months later Tara Conner, a Russell Springs native would make headlines again, but this time for underage drinking and cocaine use.

Conner could have lost her title, but she didn't and instead was sent to rehab.

She was recently back in Lexington to visit the Hope Center, a treatment facility for men and women battling addiction.

Conner is candid about her time using, brutally honest about her journey to beat addiction and hopeful for others in treatment right now, it’s something she admits she didn't always have.

Tara Conner walks the halls of the Hope Center in Lexington greeting clients like they are old friends.

If there is a place Conner feels at home, it's with others who share her same struggles.

To the guys at the Hope Center in Lexington she isn't a former Miss USA, but rather a sister in recovery.

"I'm just grateful that there is a place like this, because I'm no different than you guys," said Conner.

The only thing different, Conner's trip to rehab was much more public.

"I think the way that I got sober was the way I was supposed to get sober because I needed that mass humiliation," said Conner.

Much of her home state watched in 2006 when Conner took home the title of Miss USA, but just a few short months later the headlines were very different.

"I've always been a believer in second chances. Tara is going to be given a second chance," said Donald Trump, then owner of the Miss USA organization.

Back then the tabloids had a field day, underage drinking and testing positive for cocaine.

Conner doesn't dwell a lot on that now infamous news conference or her then boss and former pageant owner Donald Trump, only to say it helped her get sober.

"But now looking back, regardless of the intention of how I got to treatment I got to treatment and had that not happened I don't know that I would be alive today," said Conner.

Celebrating nearly 13 of sobriety Conner has been sharing her story since 2006 to just about anyone who will listen.

It's one that started when she was 14 with taking her first drink of vodka and never looking back.

"Within a year I was doing morphine pills if someone had it, well it’s there I'll try it," said Conner.

Her story is one like countless others and it’s not lost on Conner the grip addiction has on her home state.

"I hate that we have such a strong opioid problem and addiction problem here, so any time I get the opportunity to help in any way that I can I love it," said Conner.

Conner was recently in Lexington sharing her story, the good, the bad and the ugly of getting to where she is today.

"And one of the ways I would cover my addiction is I started competing in pageants," said Conner.

She admits it hasn't always been easy, she says for the longest time she only stayed sober out of spite.

"When I first got sober I did it because I was trying to prove to everyone that I wasn't the piece of crap they thought I was. And around eight years sober I brought myself to my knees, I was beaten into a state of reasonableness to where I could say I feel like I'm going to die sober and I don't know that I can stop it, right. And so I just asked for help," said Conner.

It's that message of losing hope and finding it again that she brought to the men and women of the Hope Center, its part humor.

"No, no I never danced on a table," said Conner.

But it's also a real life one of overcoming demons and highlighting the importance of places like the Hope Center and its mission.

"The resources aren't there and that's why I love the Hope Center so much because you can be at any stage of your addiction. You can be at any stage in your life and they'll take you in," said Conner.

The title of Miss USA is long gone, while some may say she tarnished the crown, Tara Conner has long taken it off and says her platform is even more important now than it was then.

"Wherever I can be useful, my life is completely to be of service and to help other people and that's my mission and I'm more of a Miss USA today than I ever was back then," said Conner.

Conner recently launched an online talk show called the Real Talk 100 and it can be found on evertalk.com.

She is using the talk show as another platform to talk with others about their struggles and how they cope.

To hear Amber Philpott's full and unedited conversation with Tara Conner listen to her podcast Uniquely Kentucky it's can be found where you listen to your favorite podcast or click in this story to listen.