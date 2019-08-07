Former Morehead State catcher Taylor Davis pitches scoreless 9th inning for Cubs

Cubs catcher and former Morehead State Eagle Taylor Davis was about the only bright spot during the Chicago Cubs' 11-4 loss to the Oakland Athletics when he made a surprise relief appearance in the 9th inning.

Davis was tasked to pitch as the Cubs were down nine runs at the time he hit the mound for his first-ever relief appearance in the big leagues.

It didn't start well for Davis, as he gave up three straight singles to load the bases with nobody out. He was able to retire the side without anyone crossing home plate to pitch out of the jam.

Davis entered the game to catch in the fifth inning, while outfielder Kyle Schwarber got behind the plate to catch. Schwarber started his career as a catcher.