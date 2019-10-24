Former Morehead State employee charged with fraud

A former employee at Morehead State University is facing several charges, accused of using a university credit card to inappropriately purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Sherri Ward, 51, was indicted on 12 counts last Friday in Rowan County.

Ward had previously worked in MSU's Department of Art and Design.

The indictment claims the Ward used a university Visa card to buy more than $167,000 in merchandise for her own personal use. These purchases allegedly took place between December 2017 and July 2019.

The indictment also states Ward also used a rubber stamp to forge the signature of university professor Dr. Jean Petsch to request transfer of funds from the Morehead State University Foundation.

The transfer amounts varied from $500 to more than $11,000. Ward has been charged with one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and 11 counts of second degree forgery. If convicted she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Ward will appear in court in January for a status hearing.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, Morehead State says it has no public comment on the case.