Former Nicholas County school employee charged with rape back in court

A woman charged with rape after she admitted to Kentucky State Police that she had sex with a 17-year-old student at Nicholas County High School faced a judge Wednesday.

Celena White is facing four counts of third-degree rape.

Investigators say White had sex with a student on school grounds, during school hours more than once.

A not guilty plea was entered for her in court.

White told the judge she plans to hire an attorney.

Her next court date is Feb. 26.

White was fired from the school.