Former Owsley County teacher indicted on more charges in sexual abuse case

James Cornett is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with two students. (Three Forks Regional Jail)
MCKEE, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Owsley County High School teacher is facing more charges.

In November 2019, Kentucky State Police confirmed James Cornett was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse following an investigation.

Officials received a report that Cornett had sexual contact with two students.

According to Cornett's arrest citation, he's accused of inappropriately touching a couple of students between August and September of 2019.

According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Cornett on two counts of sexual abuse, one count of indecent exposure, two counts of bribing a witness, and two counts of promoting a sex performance by a minor under 16 years of age.

Cornett was booked into the Three Forks Regional Jail Tuesday morning.

 
