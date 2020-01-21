Former Owsley County teacher indicted on more charges in sexual abuse case

A former Owsley County High School teacher is facing more charges.

In November 2019, Kentucky State Police confirmed James Cornett was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse following an investigation.

Officials received a report that Cornett had sexual contact with two students.

According to Cornett's arrest citation, he's accused of inappropriately touching a couple of students between August and September of 2019.

According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Cornett on two counts of sexual abuse, one count of indecent exposure, two counts of bribing a witness, and two counts of promoting a sex performance by a minor under 16 years of age.

Cornett was booked into the Three Forks Regional Jail Tuesday morning.