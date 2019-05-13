Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter broke his hip Monday at his Georgia home, underwent successful surgery and was recovering comfortably, a spokeswoman for the Carter Center said.

Carter was on his way to go turkey hunting, the spokeswoman, Deanna Congileo, said in a statement. She said that he was treated in Americus, Georgia, near his home in Plains, and that his wife, Rosalynn, was with him.

In the statement, Congileo said: "President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit. He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year."

Carter, 94, disclosed in 2015 that cancer that had been discovered on his liver and had also been found on his brain. He received treatment for seven months until scans showed no sign of the disease.

At the time he revealed the cancer, he said he felt "perfectly at ease with whatever comes."

"I've had a wonderful life," he said. "I've had thousands of friends, I've had an exciting, adventurous and gratifying existence."

