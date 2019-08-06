Former Sayre basketball coach charged with multiple juvenile molestation charges

A former Sayre basketball coach is now facing multiple charges involving molesting a juvenile.

Gray affiliate KSLA in Baton Rouge reports Steven Pierce Weir, 62, is charged with 25 counts of molestation of a juvenile and 60 counts of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student out of Red River Parish. Weir is also charged with one count each of extortion, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and cyberstalking.

Weir was arrested in Lexington on July 25 while visiting relatives. He coached at Sayre in the 1990s.

Authorities in Louisiana say Weir is accused of molesting the juvenile from 2006 through the child's graduation in 2012. The student attended Riverdale Academy, which was where Weir was coaching at the time. Weir was fired following his arrest.