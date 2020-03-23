Former Scott Co. guard Cooper Robb to enter transfer portal

Former Scott County guard and Charlotte sophomore Cooper Robb announced on Twitter Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Robb played in 29 games this season and started two of them. He averaged 5 points per game as a sophomore and scored a season-high 14 points in December against UNC-Asheville.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Robb said the following:

"To start I would like to thank Coach Sanchez and the rest of the staff for taking me in as family when they first got the job. They did not recruit me but made me feel as if I was one of theirs. I am extremely grateful for the past 2 years and all of the relationships I have built and the opportunity that I had to play in Charlotte."

"After talks with my family, I have decided that it is best for me to enter the transfer portal for next season," Robb added.