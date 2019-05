Lexington police have arrested a former Scott County deputy on shoplifting charges.

Jail records show Silas Whitehead, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office confirms Whitehead served as a deputy from 2017 until May 6, 2019. Deputies didn't saw why Whitehead was no longer working for the sheriff's office.

Deputies plan to release additional information on Whitehead's arrest.