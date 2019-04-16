Former Somerset High School coach accused of soliciting sex with former student

A former Somerset High School coach was arrested after authorities say he reached out to a former student for sex.

A Somerset police warrant states Stephen Wallace, a former boys soccer coach, reached out to a 17-year-old girl on Facebook Messenger under an alias.

Wallace would ask if the former student needed money, saying "we could have a beneficial relationship where we both get benefits from each other." He would go on to say, "I can't make you rich, but I can give you $75 per meeting."

The girl's mother became aware of the conversations Wallace was having, and he would send more messages suggesting he was willing to pay for sex. Wallace would ask for photos of the girl, and in return he sent a photo of his penis.

Somerset police were able to link the alias account to Wallace, who was teaching at the high school at the time of the conversations. The 17-year-old was a former student. Wallace would claim he was just trying to help people with money and never solicited for sex.

Wallace was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution.