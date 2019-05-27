Former Southern Kentucky football player dies after kayak flips in river

A former University of the Cumberlands and North Laurel High School football player has died after a kayaking incident on the Rockcastle River.

Zack Abner died Sunday at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

It happened near a boat ramp off of Lower River Road near I-75 on the Laurel/Rockcastle County line on Saturday.

Abner's family tells us he had only been in the water a few minutes when his kayak flipped. He was airlifted to UK hospital where he died the next day.

His family tells us he was well liked by everyone he knew, was always smiling and will be greatly missed.

Abner graduated from University of the Cumberlands three weeks ago. He played football at Cumberlands as well as in high school.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by London Funeral Home.