Former UK, Louisville team chaplain suspended after child sex abuse allegation

The Diocese of Owensboro has temporarily suspended Father Joseph Edward Bradley after a report of sexual abuse of a minor.

Gray affiliate WFIE reports Bradley reportedly sexually abused someone when he was principal at Owensboro Catholic High School in the 1980s.

The case was reported Tuesday, and the Diocese forwarded the complaint to law enforcement.

“Our policies require that any priest accused of inappropriate conduct with a minor be suspended to assure the safety of children and youth,” said Bishop William Medley. “Our commitment is to take seriously any allegation brought to us while at the same time affording Fr. Bradley a presumption of innocence until more information is available.”

Bradley was ordained a priest of the diocese in 1975, became a staff member at Owensboro Catholic High School in 1976, where he served as principal from 1980 through 1985. He was the pastor of five parishes in the Diocese of Owensboro, was the vocations director for four years, retired from public ministry in 2011, and began his role as a volunteer chaplain at Owensboro High School.

He also was the team chaplain for Rick Pitino's Kentucky and Louisville squads.