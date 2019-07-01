Report: Former UK QB Jared Lorenzen hospitalized

Former University of Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen is in the hospital and his condition is not good.

In a statement given to KSR, Lorenzen's family says he has an infection as well as kidney and heart issues.

Lorenzen, who also played in the NFL, has struggled with his weight. He weighed in at nearly 600 pounds before starting a documentary series profiling his weight loss journey.

Lorenzen's family says he is in the biggest game of his life and they're asking for prayers.

