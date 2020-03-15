Former UK, U of L coach Rick Pitino hired by Iona College

After coaching pro teams in Greece, former University of Kentucky and University of Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino is returning to college ball.

According to television station WAVE, Pitino was hired by Iona College in New Rochelle, New York on Saturday in the head coach position. Pitino has taken three schools to the NCAA Final Four and has won tournaments with both UK and U of L (though the latter’s title was later vacated.)

In the fall of 2017, Pitino was fired from Louisville after an FBI investigation into a pay-for-play scandal involving a U of L recruit.

It’s not yet been determined whether or not Pitino will suffer any penalties which could affect his new job at Iona.

