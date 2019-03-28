Former UK cheerleader struck, killed by vehicles in New Jersey

A former University of Kentucky cheerleader died Tuesday after being struck by three vehicles while trying to exit his car after it had become disabled, according New Jersey media outlets.

NJ.com reports that 22-year-old Jahmir Scott got out of his car shortly after midnight on the New Jersey Turnpike after it had become disabled. He was then struck and killed by two semi-trucks and a car while trying to cross lanes of traffic, authorities said.

No charges have been filed against the three drivers, according to the Associated Press.

Scott, who was known by his nickname “Hero,” cheered at UK for the past two years, the Kentucky Kernel reports.



“We will miss his smile, Broadway singing and determined attitude,” UK cheerleading said in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family in this sad time. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”

Scott was a cheerleader at Syracuse University before he cheered at UK. He had been living in Allentown, New Jersey at the time of his death.

