Former UK gymnast Shelby Hilton dies after four-year cancer battle

The University of Kentucky has announced former gymnast Shelby Hilton died Friday at the age of 25.

Hilton battled medulloblastoma, a pediatric brain cancer which occurs rarely in adults, for four years. She was diagnosed after an injury suffered during a 2015 meet against Florida.

"Shelby inspired as all with the courage she showed throughout her fight and her strength will remain an example for everyone who had the honor of knowing her," UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart said. "The UK family mourns her passing and offers heartfelt condolences to the Hilton family."

“This is a very sad time for everyone involved with our program and our deepest sympathies are with Shelby’s family and friends,” UK gymnastics coach Tim Garrison said. “Shelby had to give up many things during her fight with cancer, but more important is what she kept. She kept her courage, her smile, and her determination to live her life.

While battling cancer, Hilton would complete her degree in communication at UK before starting a career in Florida.