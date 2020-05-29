Former UK pitcher Chris Machamer cut by Red Sox

Former Kentucky pitcher Chris Machamer was cut by the Boston Red Sox on Friday afternoon.

He was one of 22 minor leaguers cut by the organization.

Teams across the league have released minor leaguers the past two days with the 2020 minor league season unlikely to restart because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Across baseball, hundreds of minor league players were cut today and lost their jobs, sources tell ESPN. Hundreds more will be released over the next week. In the end, upward of 1,000 players could see their baseball careers end. The minor leagues have simply been devastated. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2020

Machamer spent the 2018 season with the Lowell Spinners and spent 2019 with the Single-A Greenville Drive.