Former UK pitcher Chris Machamer cut by Red Sox

Photo: Regina Rickert
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- Former Kentucky pitcher Chris Machamer was cut by the Boston Red Sox on Friday afternoon.

He was one of 22 minor leaguers cut by the organization.

Teams across the league have released minor leaguers the past two days with the 2020 minor league season unlikely to restart because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Machamer spent the 2018 season with the Lowell Spinners and spent 2019 with the Single-A Greenville Drive.

 