Former UK student dies after fall from Maui cliff

A physical therapist, former UK student, and mother died Thursday after falling from a cliff while she was traveling in Hawaii.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader, 37-year-old Nicole Redmon Baker fell 75 feet while climbing in an area called ‘Chutes and Ladders’ on the island of Maui.

Paramedics say bystanders were performing CPR on Baker when they arrived. Baker was then airlifted out of the area and onto a nearby highway where lifesaving measures continued to be administered but were unsuccessful. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baker studied physical therapy at the University of Kentucky and went on to work at Signature Healthcare in Louisville.

She leaves behind a seven-year-old daughter.

