Former UK student pleads guilty to terroristic threats

Former University of Kentucky student Hailey Duvall was in federal court Monday facing charges of terroristic threatening and filing a false police report.

File, Woodford County Detention Center

Police say Duvall made threats to 'blow up' UK campus on Snapchat. She pleaded guilty Monday and could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In November, Duvall called the WKYT newsroom claiming to have seen the threats on Snapchat, and told a WKYT reporter that she didn't believe there was any way for authorities to trace the threats back to the person responsible.

Police later arrested her for the crimes.

Duvall is expected to be sentenced on October 7.