Former UK student's DUI charge dismissed as serious charges remain in circuit court

A former University of Kentucky student accused of driving under the influence when his vehicle struck and killed a 4-year-old boy had his DUI charged dismissed from district court.

Jacob Heil, 18, was not in court Thursday morning as his attorney attended the hearing. The judge dismissed his DUI charge while Fayette Circuit Court is picking up the case.

The former student is accused of admitting to drinking two beers and having a blood-alcohol content of .05 when his vehicle struck Marco Shemwell of Winchester on Cooper Drive. The collision happened on a University of Kentucky football game day in September 2018.

Heil was already arraigned in circuit court on a reckless homicide charge. A pre-trial date is scheduled for Mar. 7.

The deadly collision led to Heil being suspended during the fall semester, and the fraternity he was pledging to, Alpha Tau Omega, shut down its UK chapter following the arrest.