Former WKU student sentenced to 4 years in shooting

A former Western Kentucky University student has been sentenced to four years in prison for fatally shooting another student.

The Daily News reports a judge called the case an "unspeakable tragedy" as he handed down the sentence on Wednesday for 22-year-old Peter G. Gall of Frankfort.

Gall pleaded guilty last year to a charge of reckless homicide in the 2017 death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis of Corbin. Gall said Davis was his best friend and the two had been "play fighting" after a day of drinking and tailgating outside a football game. He said the shooting was accidental.

Warren Circuit Judge John Grise declined a defense motion for probation, saying it didn't fit the seriousness of the crime.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

