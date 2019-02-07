Former WKU student sentenced to 4 years in shooting

Peter Gall pleaded guilty in November of 2018 to a charge of reckless homicide. (Photo: WKYT)
Updated: Thu 2:58 PM, Feb 07, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A former Western Kentucky University student has been sentenced to four years in prison for fatally shooting another student.

The Daily News reports a judge called the case an "unspeakable tragedy" as he handed down the sentence on Wednesday for 22-year-old Peter G. Gall of Frankfort.

Gall pleaded guilty last year to a charge of reckless homicide in the 2017 death of 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis of Corbin. Gall said Davis was his best friend and the two had been "play fighting" after a day of drinking and tailgating outside a football game. He said the shooting was accidental.

Warren Circuit Judge John Grise declined a defense motion for probation, saying it didn't fit the seriousness of the crime.

