Former WKYT news director looks back at Melanie Flynn's disappearance

It's a mystery more than 40 years in the making.

The 1977 disappearance of Melanie Flynn captured the attention of the Lexington community.

"An attractive young lady, daughter of a prominent family. Her father had been on city council. He had been a state senator. She worked for a prominent public sports agency. Her older brother was a rising sports star, and all of a sudden, she's gone," said former WKYT news director Ken Kurtz.

Kurtz led the team of journalists covering the case at the time. It was the start of a scandalous saga with allegations of police tied to drugs and murder.

"27 had a couple of investigative reporters. Particularly, Sally Denton wrote The Bluegrass Conspiracy, who more or less, turned over the rocks—and the evils, the weevils, came out," Kurtz said.

Reporters worked tirelessly to advance the story. However, Flynn was never found.

"Despite all of our best efforts, we never could come up with any conclusions," Kurtz said. "It just went on for month after month and nothing, nothing."

On Tuesday, police searched Murphy's Landing in Mercer County after a tip came from an elderly person from out-of-state. The person indicated Flynn's body may be buried in the area.

This new development gives hope to people who have been following the case for years.

"I really don't like the word closure because I don't think families ever get closure on a case like this, but it would be nice to have some answers," Kurtz said. "I hope however the current investigation leads, the family feels they do finally get some answers."

Lexington police are asking anyone with old pictures of Murphy's Landing to reach out to them.

