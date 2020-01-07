Former Wildcat Isaac Humphries talks Australia wildfires, family battling blaze

Former University of Kentucky basketball star Isaac Humphries says he can only watch on TV as 15 million acres of his home country of Australia go up in flames during recent wildfires.

Humphries currently plays for the Lakeland Magic, the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic.

He says watching the news and reading articles really makes the devastation hit home. Originally from the Sydney area, he says the fire has not damaged property in his hometown but his family keeps him updated on thick smoke in the air.

During a conversation with WKYT’s Nick Oliver he says he keeps praying the fires will end soon.

"It’s been weird. As an Australian over here you kind of feel hopeless because you can't really do anything,” said Humphries.

There is one Humphries that is on the front lines of the fire. Isaac’s cousin Benjamin Humphries is a firefighter on the front lines of one of the bush fires.

“He was in three towns over the last couple months and at this point there is no way of stopping the fire themselves,” said Humphries. “Their main goal is property protection.”

Humphries hopes the public will consider helping the cause by donating to accredited charities like the Australian Red Cross or by sending good thoughts to the land down under.

Some Kentucky organizations have already committed to help, including Kentucky Down Under. The zoo has pledged to donate half their proceeds from January to the wildfire and recovery efforts.

The wildfires have so far scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland. They have killed at least 24 people and destroyed about 2,000 homes.