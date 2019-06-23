Former Wildcat shows his skills off the court during benefit concert

Former Kentucky Wildcat Isaac Humphries took the stage Sunday for a benefit concert at the Lexington Opera House.

"I have two loves, basketball and music and I thought it would just be really cool for our fan base and BBN to see another side to us and another side to me," Humphries told WKYT in an interview last week.

Humphries performed a set of 15 songs representing the number he wore at UK.

Elli Bernal went to UK and was one of a great number of Wildcat faithful in attendance eager to hear Humphries sing.

"Love music, love Isaac Humphries, been a UK basketball fan forever," Bernal said.

Kentucky graduate and longtime fan Michelle Kelley came to the show bearing several pieces of memorabilia from Humphries' time at UK.

"We know that he has a beautiful voice, so we're going to be enthralled with that," Kelley said.

Kelley said it also meant a lot to her that the concert raised money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass.

"We have a daughter who had childhood cancer, who is with us, and she survived and I know Ronald McDonald House does a great job so we want to support them," she said.

"Coach Cal always talks about giving back to the community and I think Isaac is certainly doing that and living that true to life, so him being able to give back to the Lexington community, a community that he still calls home, has been just absolutely spectacular," said Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass Executive Director Nate Graham.