Former Wildcats react to report of Kobe Bryant's death

All five people aboard a helicopter died in a crash Sunday in the Los Angeles area. Multiple reports say NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among the dead.

Former Wildcats who have been or are now in the NBA are honoring him.

The battles were hard but the respect was always there. It was an HONOR to witness your Greatness my brother. Be at Peace �� #Mamba8 #Kobe24 #This1HurtsDifferent pic.twitter.com/vGuu3S7u6t — Derek L. Anderson (@DerekLAnderson) January 26, 2020

It was an honor RIP MAMBA https://t.co/2bZ7w2VzAq — Tony Delk (@tldelk00) January 26, 2020

Gone too soon RIH https://t.co/rY8PDQUhve — Tony Delk (@tldelk00) January 26, 2020

NBA Soul Hurting �� #8 #24 — 13am Adebayo�� (@Bam1of1) January 26, 2020

Praying for Kobe’s family and everyone else’s family that was in that helicopter. This is horrifying. My heart hurts https://t.co/rWA8UyVELa — Kelenna Azubuike (@KelennA7) January 26, 2020

I’m trying to process but I just can’t man�� https://t.co/wyMGUclmjj — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) January 26, 2020

R.I.P Legend ��



Prayers up �� �� pic.twitter.com/oUAgvA1DXp — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020

Life so damn short man. — Alex Poythress (@AlexTheGreat22) January 26, 2020

The impact u had on my life as a child growing up was huge. Sick to my stomach after hearing this news. pic.twitter.com/cFo0mQJ8F4 — Dominique Hawkins (@Dhawk_25) January 26, 2020

Other former Cats and folks with UK ties are also honoring the NBA legend.

No words man... A Legend gone way too soon! This feels like a bad dream! #RIPMamba — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) January 26, 2020

Sad,sad day.Way to early Kobe RIP.... — Mike Pratt (@MikePratt22) January 26, 2020

Seeing a father and daughter bond over basketball is really special. I’m devistated that they were on the helicopter together. This one hits really close to home �� https://t.co/2lNYBUrzu0 — Dr.SicilianoCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) January 26, 2020

Even the president weight in on Bryant's death.

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

The Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets held a moment of silence before their game on Sunday.