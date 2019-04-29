Former Woodford Co. teacher in prison for having sex with student requests parole

A former Woodford County teacher in prison for having sex with a student will appear in front of a judge next week.

Lindsay Jarvis, 34, is suing the Kentucky Department of Corrections and the Attorney General. She claims she should already be eligible for parole.

The state requires sex offenders to complete a 24-month program administered by the Department of Corrections before they can be released.

In court documents, Jarvis says she voluntarily completed a sex offender treatment program on her own before she was sentenced. She was told that would count.

A judge will hear the case next Wednesday.

