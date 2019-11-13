Former director for N. Ky. Convention & Visitors Bureau pleads guilty to theft



The former finance director for the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau has pleaded guilty to theft and abuse of a public trust.

Bridget Johnson was fired last October and arrested the next month.

Investigators say Johnson sent vendor checks to unauthorized people between May of 2017 and September of 2018.

That theft totaled over $4 million dollars.

Prosecutors also say Johnson admitted to wiring money to a man she’d met on an online dating website. A man was arrested in the Bahamas in connection to the case.

Johnson is set to be sentenced next month.