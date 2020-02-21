Former fishing coach pleads guilty to sex abuse

A former high school fishing coach in Kentucky has pleaded guilty to charges of sex abuse and child pornography.

John Parks admitted to one count on each charge in a plea agreement Thursday.

Parks was originally charged with one count of sex abuse and 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other counts in the case were dismissed.

Parks is the former McCracken County High School fishing coach. A 15-year-old student reported last year that Parks touched him in an intimate matter and sent him inappropriate text messages.

Authorities say police examined Parks' phone and found at least one photo of a nude male who was under 18 when the image was taken.

