Former officer arrested for animal sex abuse now in custody for child porn

A former Bossier City police officer, who was arrested for animal sex abuse, is now in custody for multiple counts of child pornography.

Terry Yetman, of Bossier City, was arrested Friday, April 12 in Webster Parish. U.S. Marshals and the Bossier City Police Department were involved in the arrest.

Back in December, Yetman turned himself in at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently booked at the Bossier Max Correctional Center and charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by performing sexual acts with an animal and 20 counts of sexual abuse of animals by filming sexual acts with an animal.

His bond was set at $350,000.

