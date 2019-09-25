Former teacher's sex abuse charges has Franklin County principal, superintendent in legal trouble

A former Franklin County teacher is facing sexual abuse charges, but a principal and the superintendent are also charged in connection to the case.

Todd Joseph Smith was a teacher during the 2018-19 school year at Bondurant Middle School, and authorities say he sexually abused two students under the age of 16 from the beginning of the school year until March 2019. Smith is no longer employed at the school and faces the felony charges, but new indictments are accusing the school's principal and the district superintendent of illegal activity when they learned about the allegations.

The indictment states principal Whitney Allison failed to report a case of child abuse that she knew about. That charge is a misdemeanor. Superintendent Mark Kopp is accused of trying to bribe someone in law enforcement in connection to the case. His charge is also a misdemeanor.

Kopp and Allison will be arraigned in district court Oct. 15. Smith has a warrant out for his arrest.