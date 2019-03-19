Fort Bragg asking for birthday cards to celebrate WWII Veteran’s 100th birthday

Fort Bragg is asking for your help to wish a WWII veteran a very happy birthday this week.

A Facebook post from the military base wants to make Edward Stever’s 100th birthday a very special one. Stever is a World War II veteran and Fort Bragg is asking people to send him a birthday card to celebrate his major life milestone.

“Lets help wish a WWII Veteran, Edward Stever a Happy Birthday. Mr. Stever volunteers at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum. He’s turning 100 years old on March 22 and we want to make his birthday special!”

Stever volunteers at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum according to the Facebook post.

If you’d like to send Ed a birthday card his address is:

Ed Stever

c/o ASOM 100 Bragg Blvd

Fayetteville, N.C. 28301

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.