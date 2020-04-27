Fort Campbell sends soldiers to help with pandemic relief

The 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell has deployed about 10 soldiers from the Kentucky post to New Jersey to help with coronavirus pandemic relief there.

The post, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, said the soldiers are logistics experts assigned to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade.

They deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, where they will provide logistical support to medical forces operating in the northeast.

The post previously deployed nearly 400 soldiers to help with pandemic relief in the northeast.