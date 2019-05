A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell is dead after a crash in Trigg County.

Kentucky State Police said the collision was on US 68 near Energy Lake Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.

20-year-old Kolton L. Bush of Forsyth, Georgia was driving a Dodge Ram when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, and went into a ravine.

KSP said Bush was wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by KSP.