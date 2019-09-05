Fort Knox looking for computer engineering grads to fill job openings

U.S. Army Human Resources is looking for recent computer engineering graduates to fill dozens of positions at Fort Knox.

A press release states somewhere between 30 and 40 positions are available, many of which are suitable for recent graduates.

Engineers will work under the Personnel Information Systems Directorate and will work in areas including IT support, cyber security, and software development.

“These are GS-11 through GS-13 level jobs paying between $60,000 and $115,000 a year with a competitive benefits package that offer numerous opportunities for growth and advancement,” says IT Resource Management Division Chief Charlie Elswick.

All positions are continuously listed on https://www.usajobs.gov. Recent graduates with degrees in computer engineering, computer science, and information technology are strongly encouraged to apply.

