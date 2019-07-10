Fort Thomas community mourns the loss of Jared Lorenzen

In the small town of Fort Thomas, Jared Lorenzen certainly stood out.

"Jared was a legend. He was a gentle giant," said Megan Krieg, fellow Highlands High School alum.

Friends and family laid Lorenzen to rest Wednesday.

People who knew him said he was more than a great athlete—he was a great person.

"He was a friend to all. That's why he touched so many people's lives here in our community and everywhere he went," Krieg said.

It all started for Lorenzen at Highlands High School. Lights shined bright on a talent you couldn't miss.

"I saw him step back to the 20-yard line and throw the ball to the other endzone for a touchdown right in the guy's arms," said Mickey Foellger. "It's like, how did he do that?"

Robert Arnzen noticed his skills on the court too.

"In basketball, I thought he was one of the greatest passers I've ever seen in high school as far as finding the open man," Arnzen said. "He just had a feel for the game that very few people had."

Lorenzen was the type of player others looked up to.

"Jared was one of those kinds of guys that took the young under his wing. [He] worked with them, talked with them, and it always worked out really well for the young kids," said Rick Neltner.

Lorenzen will be inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame this fall, in his first year of eligibility.