Foster home sought for dog recovering after being shot with shotgun

Local non-profit organization Paws 4 the Cause is looking for a foster home for a dog named Angel. (Paws 4 the Cause)
By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Local non-profit organization Paws 4 the Cause is looking for a foster home for a dog named Angel.

According to the Paws 4 the Cause Facebook page, someone shot Angel with a shotgun.

They say Angel's body is full of pellets.

She has been stabilized, but the organization says Angel will likely lose one of her eyes.

If you'd like to open up your home to Angel, call Paws 4 the Cause at 859-962-8256. You can also donate toward her vet bill here.

Click here for foster applications.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus