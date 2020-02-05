Foster home sought for dog recovering after being shot with shotgun

Local non-profit organization Paws 4 the Cause is looking for a foster home for a dog named Angel.

According to the Paws 4 the Cause Facebook page, someone shot Angel with a shotgun.

They say Angel's body is full of pellets.

She has been stabilized, but the organization says Angel will likely lose one of her eyes.

If you'd like to open up your home to Angel, call Paws 4 the Cause at 859-962-8256. You can also donate toward her vet bill here.

Click here for foster applications.