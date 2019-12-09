Foster mom accused of pouring hot drink on baby faces Clark County judge

A Mount Sterling foster mother answered to a criminal abuse charge in Clark County Monday.

Police say Ashley Neal was seen pouring a hot chocolate on her 10-month-old child on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Officers say Neal was seen pouring the 150-degree drink on the baby's head, took a few more steps, then tried to fall, before bracing herself.

Police say the child had extensive burns to the face and was taken to UK Hospital.

Neal is charged with first-degree criminal abuse. It's a class C felony.

A not guilty plea was entered for Neal. She is out on bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m.