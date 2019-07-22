Foul play suspected in death of Ole Miss student

Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an Ole Miss student found Saturday morning near Sardis Lake.

Deputies were on routine patrol in Harmontown, Miss., when they found her.

Neighbors who live down the shore say they knew something was wrong when they saw first responders in their small, remote neighborhood.

“I was sitting on the couch and saw the ambulance go by and was curious and went outside and then the next thing I know the coroner came by and two unmarked vehicles,” said Michelle Bramlett, neighbor.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial from St. Louis, Missouri.

The University of Mississippi confirmed she was a student.

Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks released the following statement Sunday:

Kostial was working toward a bachelor’s degree in marketing in the School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi.

Authorities believe foul play was involved.

“I just can’t imagine what the parents are going through right now and their family. It’s just very devastating,” said Bramlett.

“You shouldn’t have to bury your kids,” said Jim Bob Bromley, neighbor.

Bromley understands the pain that the Kostial family is going through. He says it’s because he’s lost a son.

“Nobody can describe that kind of pain and it’s forever. It doesn’t go away. It gets better but it doesn’t go away,” said Bromley.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and Mississippi Crime Lab Crime Scene Unit are actively working the case. They are being assisted by the University of Mississippi Police Department and The Oxford Police Department.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Department 662-234-6421 Or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.

