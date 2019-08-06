Four-car crash causing traffic backup at Scott-Fayette County line

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a four-car crash is causing traffic backups in Scott County.

It happened at Leestown Road and Browns Mill Road around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday.

There are injuries involved, but officials have not said how many.

Lexington Police is providing traffic control while crews work to clear the scene near the Fayette County line.

Officials estimate cleanup will take around an hour and a half.

