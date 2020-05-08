Four New Jersey Nets greats to join fifth episode of 'Coffee with Cal'

Former New Jersey Nets stars Sam Cassell, Kerry Kittles, Keith VanHorn, and Sherman Douglas will reunite with John Calipari on the fifth episode of “Coffee with Cal” in partnership with CustMbite.

Calipari coached the Nets from 1996 – 1999, a tenure which included a playoff defeat by Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls during their sixth and final championship season. This playoff series will be featured in one of the episodes of The Last Dance this Sunday on ESPN. Coffee with Cal will air on Monday, May 11th at 10:30 AM ET.

Coffee with Cal, which is an extension of the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience, supports No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Blessings in a Backpack, Feeding America, and other child-focused COVID-19 relief initiatives. The show, managed by ProCamps and produced by ESPN, features positive messaging and conversation with high-profile guests from the worlds of sports, leadership, business, and entertainment.

In addition to a $1 million donation to the Calipari Foundation, CustMbite will be making a donation of $10 for every nightguard or smile kit online purchase throughout the “Coffee with Cal” series.

Episodes stream live on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page: Facebook.com/JohnCalipariFantasyExperience.

For more information about the series – including to catch up on last Monday’s episode with NFL All-Pro Larry Fitzgerald - visit CoffeeWithCal.org.