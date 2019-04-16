Four Roses celebrating distillery reopening

Four Roses will host an event to celebrate the grand reopening of its newly renovated distillery Tuesday.

The distillery will also debut its new permanent product line extension, Four Roses Small Batch Select. It's the first permanent addition to their line in 12 years.

They're marking the culmination of a $55 million expansion project at their Lawrenceburg distillery. The renovations began in 2015.

The brand will celebrate the event with remarks from company leadership and local dignitaries. There will also be a bourbon toast.

The reopening will take place 10 a.m. Tuesday at the distillery on Bonds Mill Road, Lawrenceburg.

