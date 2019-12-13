Four abducted Virginia children were spotted in Lexington

Deputies in Virginia are looking for four abducted children after their mother took them on vacation and never returned.

WWBT reports the investigation started in June 2019 when Melody Bannister, 34, of Stafford, told them her four children were being abused by their father.

Bannister and the children were last seen on Aug. 20 in Moulton, Alabama.

The children are Genevieve Bannister, 13; Janelle Bannister, 12; Vivienne Bannister, 11; and Peter Bannister, 7.

Investigators believe they are in danger.

All of them were spotted in Lexington in the 40502 area. They've also been seen in Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin, among other places.

Bannister is wanted for one felony charge of violation of a court order, four misdemeanor charges of abduction, and one misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report.