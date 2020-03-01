Four arrested in Louisville human trafficking investigation

From left: Jeffrey Stutts, Amos Brown, Richard Tong, and Bradley Martin. (Photos: Louisville Metro Detention Center)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – Four Louisville men are in jail on $100,000 cash bonds after being charged with human trafficking.

Louisville television station WAVE reports the men talked with undercover officers posing as minors, and tried to exchange money for sexual acts.

Police say the men responded to fake ads posted on multiple websites.

Investigators say each of the men went to a hotel to meet their would-be victim but were met instead by officers and arrested on scene.

The four arrested are Jeffrey Stutts, Amos Brown, Richard Tong, and Bradley Martin. All are charged with trafficking.

Additionally, Bradley and Tong face multiple drug charges.

 
