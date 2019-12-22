Four arrested in deadly Laurel County shooting

Four people are behind bars in connection to a shooting in Laurel County that killed a man.

The Laurel County sheriff says that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home off Old KY 30, about 5 miles north of London.

When investigators arrived at the scene they say they found 28-year-old Michael Bailey of East Bernstadt with a gunshot wound to the chest. Bailey was flown to UK Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Four people were arrested at the scene: 44-year-old Douglas Earl Bailey is charged with 1st-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 38-year-old Crystal Nicole Johnson is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 46-year-old James Brian Hart is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 50-year-old Dewain N. Bailey is charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Deputies say Dewain Bailey admitted to taking meth prior to the shooting.

All four were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

